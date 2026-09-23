23 Sept 2026
Earlier this year, IDEXX announced it was expanding its Cancer Dx Panel to include canine mast cell tumour detection as well as lymphoma detection, and the rollout of FNA cytology on the IDEXX inVue Dx Cellular Analyzer.
IDEXX global medical affairs specialist Dana Connell joined Chris Simpson to discuss the innovation and the importance of incorporating cancer screening into routine veterinary consultations.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/