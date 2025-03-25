The dairy beef group weighed 270kg average and included black and white bulls plus British Blue bulls and heifers. These animals had been reared on one unit and moved to form one pen on the main farm 12 weeks prior to the start of the trial. Splitting the group included heifers, and although the stock has been together for a prolonged period, even this stress was enough to see an extra 300g DLWG over 28 days, despite remaining in the same building on the same diet. This was unexpected, even if obvious, when looking back as the US trials centred around bulls/steers with implants.