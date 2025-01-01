Register

Login

+
NewsClinicalJobs
AboutAdvertise with usRecruitmentContact us

Vets

All Vets newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWellbeing at workOpinion

Vet Nursing

All Vet Nursing newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWellbeing at workOpinion

Business

All Business newsHuman resourcesBig 6SustainabilityFinanceDigitalPractice profilesPractice developments

+ More

VideosPodcasts

Stronger and happier veterinary communities

News, clinical content, jobs and community that make your working life better.

About_banner
About_banner

We're Vet Times and we use the power of information and connection to create stronger, happier veterinary communities.

What we believe

No. 1

Veterinary first

We're on the side of veterinary communities and everything we do is informed by the question: how does this support vets and nurses?

Find the truth and make it useful

Whether it's a news story or a piece of clinical content, we'll only share it if it’s based in fact, relevant and is ultimately going to make things better for veterinary communities.

Truth

Independence

Our independence is our superpower

We're the only truly independent veterinary platform in the UK. That's means our sole agenda is creating stronger, more effective and more connected veterinary communities.

Set a new standard

The veterinary and media industries are evolving fast and we're at the forefront that change. We find better ways to give our audiences the insights and connections that will create stronger, happier veterinary communities.

Progress

Find out more

No content

Advertising

We help your brand reach vets and nurses in new, meaningful and measurable ways.

Advertise with us
No content

Vet Times Talent

Connecting you with the people and knowledge you need build resilient teams and transform your workplace.

Find out more
No content

Contact us

Whether you have a news story or a burning question to share, we’re here to help.

Get in touch