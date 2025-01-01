Register

Cookie Policy

Last updated: 12 Decemeber 2024

What are Cookies?

Cookies are small text files stored on your device by your web browser. They help us remember your preferences and improve your browsing experience.

How We Use Cookies

We use cookies to:

  • Improve website performance: Analyse how you use our website to identify areas for improvement.
  • Personalise your experience: Remember your preferences, such as language and region.
  • Enable website functionality: Allow you to log in, make purchases, and use other features.
  • Target advertising: Show you relevant ads based on your interests.

Types of Cookies We Use

  1. Strictly Necessary Cookies:
    • Essential for website functionality.
    • Examples: Session cookies, authentication cookies.
  2. Performance Cookies:
    • Collect anonymous information about how you use our website.
    • Examples: Google Analytics cookies.
  3. Functionality Cookies:
    • Remember your choices, such as language or region.
    • Examples: Cookies that remember your preferred language settings.
  4. Targeting Cookies:
    • Track your browsing behaviour to deliver targeted ads.
    • Examples: Cookies from advertising networks.
  5. Social Media Cookies:
    • Allow you to share content on social media platforms.
    • Examples: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn cookies.

Managing Cookie Settings

You can control and manage cookies through your browser settings. Most browsers allow you to:

  • Accept all cookies: The default setting for most browsers.
  • Reject all cookies: This may limit your website experience.
  • Choose which cookies to accept or reject: This gives you more control over your privacy.

For more information on how to manage cookies in your browser, please refer to the following links:

  1. Google Chrome:

    https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/32050?%3C2%3Ehl=en&co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop

  2. Mozilla Firefox:

    https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/clear-cookies-and-site-data-firefox

  3. Microsoft Edge:

    https://usqassist.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/8738/~/how-do-i-clear-my-cache%2C-cookies-and-history-in-microsoft-edge%3F

  4. Safari:

    https://support.apple.com/en-us/105082

Web Beacons

We may use web beacons (also known as clear GIFs) to collect information about how you interact with our website. This information helps us improve our website and marketing efforts.

Changes to This Policy

We may update this cookie policy from time to time. Please check this page regularly for any changes.

By continuing to use our website, you consent to the use of cookies as described in this policy.