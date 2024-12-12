Register

Terms and Conditions

Last updated: 12 December 2024

1. Introduction

Welcome to vettimes.co.uk (the "Website"). This website is owned and operated by Veterinary Business Development Ltd ("VBD", "We", "Us", or "Our").

  • Veterinary Business Development Limited, c/o Peachey & Co LLP, 95 Aldwych, London, WC2B 4JF.
  • And whose company number is: 2185105 (England).
  • And whose VAT number is GB 472 9241 34
  • We are registered under the Data Protection Act 1998, registration number Z7050044

1.1 Permitted Use

The Website is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You may not use the Website for any business or commercial purpose.

1.2 Restrictions on Use

You agree not to:

  • Use the Website for any commercial or business purpose.
  • Include contact details (such as email, phone number, or website address) in your initial post. You can share this information after making direct contact through a paid subscription.
  • Use the Website or any information you obtain from it to send unsolicited bulk emails.

1.3 Agreement to Terms

Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully. By using the Website, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. These Terms apply to all users of the Website, regardless of how you access it (computer, mobile device, etc.). They apply to visitors, members, forum posters, bloggers, and advertisers.

1.4 Severability

If any provision of these Terms and Conditions is found to be illegal, invalid, or unenforceable, that provision will be severed from these Terms and the remaining provisions will remain in full force and effect.

1.5 Refusal of Service

If you do not agree to these Terms and Conditions, you are not authorised to use the Website. Stop using the Website immediately and cancel any subscriptions or memberships. Continued use of the Website signifies your acceptance of these Terms.

2. Definitions

VBD: Veterinary Business Development Ltd, the owner and operator of the Website.

You: Any user of the Website, including casual visitors, regular visitors, members, forum posters, bloggers, and advertisers.

Websites: The websites, mobile apps (iPhone and Android), and WAP sites (including their pages) published by VBD. This also includes any other website, WAP site, mobile app, or web address owned or operated by a subsidiary of VBD that links to these Terms and Conditions.

Contributions: Unsolicited material you submit, including (but not limited to) verbal comments, emails, videos, letters, texts, digital photographs, or other images.