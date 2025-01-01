Hi, I'm Emma - Head of Veterinary Connections and Support here at Vet Times Jobs.

As an RVN with years of clinical experience in various leadership roles in practice, I know just how tough recruitment can be, especially in the current challenging landscape.

At Vet Times Jobs, we want to help make finding your next team member as easy as possible for you. That's why we don't just post job ads. We'll be able to work with you to find the right person for your practice who shares your values and ethos.

From targeted campaigns to evidence-based clinician-led services, we're here to help you build a strong and stable team.

So if you're looking for someone to join you, let's chat. We'd love to help.