Suggested loading doses and constant rate infusion (CRI) doses for total IV anaesthesia and partial IV anaesthesia used in small animals Drug class Drug name Loading dose (IV administration) CRI dose (IV administration) Opioids Morphine 0.15mg/kg to 0.3mg/kg 0.1mg/kg/hour to 0.2mg/kg/hour Fentanyl 3µg/kg to 5µg/kg 5µg/kg/hour to 20µg/kg/hour Alpha-2 agonist Dexmedetomidine 0.5µg/kg to 3µg/kg 0.5µg/kg/hour to 5µg/kg/hour Benzodiazepine Diazepam 0.2mg/kg to 0.4mg/kg 0.2mg/kg/hour to 0.4mg/kg/hour Midazolam 0.2mg/kg to 0.4mg/kg 0.2mg/kg/hour to 0.4mg/kg/hour Dissociative Ketamine 0.25mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg 2µg/kg/min to 20µg/kg/min Local anaesthetic* Lidocaine 1mg/kg to 2mg/kg 25µg/kg/min to 50µg/kg/min Sedative hypnotic Propofol 2mg/kg to 6mg/kg 0.1mg/kg/min to 0.6mg/kg/min Alfaxolone 2mg/kg to 3mg/kg 0.05mg/kg/min to 0.15mg/kg/min Neuromuscular blocker† Atracurium 0.3mg/kg to 0.5mg/kg 4µg/kg/min to 9µg/kg/min Cisatracurium 0.2mg/kg 2µg/kg/min *Only for dogs. †Ventilation support required.

Summary

To produce safe anaesthesia and avoid unwanted effects associated with agents, TIVA and PIVA are further options that may be used. In many hospital-based centres, they are used to meet the needs for safer anaesthesia. Although veterinary TIVA/PIVA knowledge is still sparse compared with human medicine, research on the pharmacokinetics of injectable anaesthetic drugs continues to expand and the literature is still constantly evolving.