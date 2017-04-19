How often do we hear, on presentation of an invoice: “Oh what a lovely surprise – the bill is so much less than expected and the service and care was way better than I ever imagined possible”? Not that often. Yes we get thanks in the form of letters and Google reviews and flowers and chocolates, but this rarely happens at the time of payment. Therefore, the more common response, namely negative, means everyone in the waiting room could hear the discontent of one client paying his or her bill. Plus, if someone in the waiting room was unaware of what work was carried out, just hearing a figure another client was paying could lead to fear he or she too may get such a bill. Consequently, this may put clients off agreeing to a vet recommendation that happens just a few minutes later in the consultation room.