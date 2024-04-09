9 Apr
“Dedicated” team takes Most Positive Community Impact gong at prestigious UK honours.
A veterinary team is celebrating after winning at the UK Business Awards.
The Pet Vet Barnsley was named Most Positive Community Impact Award at the Pet and Animal Care Awards at the UK Business Awards.
The team prides itself on a number of initiatives, including:
Mel Fuller, chief executive of The Pet Vet, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have received this award and its testament to the dedicated, supportive team we have at The Pet Vet Barnsley. I can confidently say that all our team members are passionate about delivering the most exceptional veterinary care and five-star customer service.
“But as an independent, family-owned group, we do things differently, and what makes us special is the commitment of all my colleagues to reach out, serve and support their local communities, beyond our surgery walls.”