When ridden, there may be other manifestations of lameness, such as an uneven contact through the reins, lack of hindlimb impulsion and conflict behaviour (Dyson, 2016). These are clinical signs of pain causing lameness or poor performance, and commercially available objective gait analysis will not be able to detect these clinical signs. While objective gait analysis is proving to be an important research tool and may be a useful tool for objective assessment of interventions (for example, diagnostic analgesia), its value for lameness detection is questionable. Objective gait assessment in clinical practice should not displace a thorough conventional lameness evaluation.