Evidence-based medicine has long been used in human medicine, but has only recently come to the forefront in the veterinary world. These presentations allowed us to reflect on the reasoning behind (or lack of) the clinical decisions we make and procedures we carry out. It was interesting to realise the research tells us, perhaps rather intuitively, “un-cooled” motorised rasps cause significant heating of the dental tissues, something that can be reduced by water-cooled equipment. However, research has so far failed to identify what, or if any, damage is actually caused by this thermal insult. This is just one example of several poignant points raised highlighting the still vast gaps in our knowledge that must be filled by future research if we are to increase our understanding and provide the best care for our patients.