“Different dietary strategies exist for the patients to respond to, and identifying the best one is a process of trial and error…”

Good evidence also exists that diet can affect gut microbiota both in health and disease9. As diet is a complex matrix with many variables, its effect on both clinical remission and intestinal microbiota can be on multiple levels, and can be difficult to assess. A study in cats with CE using a hydrolysed soy-based diet7, and one in dogs using a diet based on purified amino acids4, showed that those patients that responded to diet change with clinical improvement had changes in their faecal microbiota different to the non-responders, at least in the short term.