13 Dec
Veterinary and welfare organisations are working with police and government departments to target unlawful operators.
Veterinary and welfare groups have joined forces with police and government agencies in a fresh plea for public help to halt unlawful puppy trading.
Scottish SPCA officials, which leads the Pet Trade Taskforce, says it is concerned people are still being targeted by unlawful operators despite a post-COVID-19 slowdown in trade.
Laura McIntyre, the charity’s head of rescue and prevention, urged would-be owners not to buy from sources where the origin of the puppy could not be verified.
She said: “Smuggled pups often look fine when they are purchased, but problems will begin to show at a later stage.
“The only way this will disappear, and people stop profiteering at the expense of these dogs, is if the public demand it stops.
“If you have purchased a puppy who shows any signs of illness or distress, please take them to a vet immediately.”
Charities including the Ulster, Irish and Dublin SPCAs, PDSA and World Horse Welfare are members of the taskforce alongside both the SSPCA and RSPCA.
They work with Police Scotland and government bodies across the UK and Ireland to tackle the problem and appealed for people with suspicions about possible illegal activity to contact either the force, Crimestoppers or port authorities at either Belfast or Larne if suspicious conduct is seen there.
Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott, of Police Scotland, said: “We are committed to working with the SSPCA Pet Trade Taskforce and our partners to target those involved in the illicit puppy trade.
“These criminals are motivated by financial gain, with little or no regard for the animal’s welfare.”