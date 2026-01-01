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Vet Times
Now pocket-sized

Take Vet Times with you wherever the day leads.

The Vet Times app brings trusted global veterinary news, clinical content, podcasts and jobs into one easy mobile experience, so you can stay informed whether you are in practice, on the move or catching up between appointments.

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Why download the Vet Times app?

All the news you need, all of the time

Get fast access to veterinary news, clinical papers and podcasts from a trusted source used by professionals across the industry.

Read and listen offline

Save time on busy days with offline access, so you can catch up on essential content anytime, anywhere.

Be first to know

Stay ahead of breaking industry news with instant updates delivered straight to your device.

Tailored for you

Follow the topics, disciplines and jobs that matter most to your role for a more relevant, personalised experience.

Busy Veterinary Professional

Built for busy veterinary professionals

Designed for vets, nurses and practice teams, the app helps you stay connected to the stories, insights and opportunities shaping the profession. With a streamlined mobile experience and real-time updates, it is an easy way to keep Vet Times close at hand throughout the working day.

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Download the app today

From breaking news to clinical learning on the go, the Vet Times app puts essential veterinary content in your pocket. Download it today and stay connected to the profession wherever you are.

Download on theApp StoreGet it onGoogle Play