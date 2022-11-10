In some cases – for example, during an episode of severe clinical signs or where antigen avoidance is not possible – medical management may be necessary. The goals of therapy in these situations are to control airway inflammation and relieve bronchoconstriction. Although bronchodilators are an important part of the treatment strategy, they allow for only symptomatic relief and, as such, corticosteroids should be considered the mainstay of medical therapy of horses with asthma. Newer therapies may become available in the future that may limit the need for treatment with corticosteroids in horses with SEA.