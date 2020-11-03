The events of 2019 again highlighted the value of vaccination in limiting the spread and impact of EI. These experiences supported the results of mathematical modelling of the disease performed previously by the AHT and University of Cambridge, which demonstrated that in vaccinated populations more than 80% of outbreaks resolve with fewer than 5% of horses being infected2. Modelling the disease also demonstrated that six-monthly vaccination significantly reduced the risk of an outbreak on a training yard following the admission of an infected horse2.