Local or systemic antihistamines and corticosteroids are often used in the treatment of CH. Antihistamines are often ineffective, and corticosteroids can cause adverse effects (Fettelschoss-Gabriel et al, 2021). If medications have been prescribed by the vet, the RVN can help to educate the owner about how to administer the medication and how to identify the signs of an adverse reaction. An off-licence vaccination is now available for the treatment of CH – the RVN could help to educate the owner about this also.