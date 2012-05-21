Recently, corticosteroids have been used as a therapy for osseous cyst-like lesions in the horse. The technique has been reported in cyst-like lesions of the medial femoral condyle in the horse7, but the technique is applicable for cysts occurring at other locations. The technique usually involves arthroscopic assessment of the intra-articular cloaca of the cysts, and some local debridement of abnormal cartilage, which may be associated with the cyst. A spinal needle is then placed into the cyst, and 20mg to 40mg methylprednisolone acetate is injected at multiple locations within the cyst. In certain cases, this technique can be appropriate for standing treatment under ultrasound guidance. Results are similar to that seen with other surgical treatments of osseous cysts, like lesions in the horse, with one report identifying a success rate of 67 per cent. This is identical to those treated in previous studies with arthroscopic debridement. In my hands, this is the first-line treatment I use for such cysts.