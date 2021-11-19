An extensive outbreak control plan was published in 2012 and details are available elsewhere (Defra, 2012; Robin et al, 2016). The plan is similar to that for most notifiable diseases and includes the implementation of extensive restrictions on equid movement, culling of suspect horses during the initial stages of an outbreak (once the virus spreads to the vector population, this is not considered effective), prevention of vector‑host interaction (we all know how difficult it can be to stop midges from biting horses), disease modelling and the controlled use of vaccination.