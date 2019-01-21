During examination of a horse with colic in the field, the veterinary surgeon should decide whether appropriate treatment can be completed on the owner’s premises, or whether the horse should be transported to a hospital facility for further diagnostic procedures and/or treatment. In some cases, the requirement for intensive treatment/surgery/further diagnostic evaluation will be clear-cut – for example, the horse demonstrating severe pain and signs of shock. However, in many other cases the need for surgery/further evaluation will be less certain; in these cases, repeated evaluations over a period of time, as well as assessing the response to initial medical treatments, will be helpful.