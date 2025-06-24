An alternative to soaking or steaming hay is the use of haylage. Good quality haylage has been shown to have lower concentrations of allergens and other respirable particles (Séguin et al, 2012; Siegers et al, 2018). Haylage has the additional benefit of being less labour intensive than soaking or steaming, but its greater nutritional value and ability to induce a higher postprandial insulinaemic response makes it unsuitable for horses with obesity or insulin dysregulation (Diez de Castro and Fernandez-Molina, 2024). A further option is the use of dust-free, complete hay replacement fibre pellets. This can be very effective in terms of reducing respirable particles and has been used effectively to control EA (Woods et al, 1993). Cost and palatability tend to prohibit this as a practical long-term solution, but they can be useful as a supplementary feed for horses kept predominantly at pasture (Leclere et al, 2012).