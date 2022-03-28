Youngstock

Immunity to parasites increases up to the age of five or six years and then wanes in horses in their late teens (Figure 3). The majority of clinical larval cyathostominosis cases occur in horses that are one years to three years of age (Love et al, 1999). Clinical disease associated with ascarid infection is also being reported in older animals, where once it was considered a disease of foals. Where youngstock are on a property, consideration should be given to: