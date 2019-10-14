Treatment of OA in the geriatric horse is basically similar to treatment of performance horses, but aims more at providing optimal comfort rather than at regaining the ability to compete21. Therefore, as well as pain management, there should be a focus on optimising the exercise regimen, improving the living conditions and losing weight if the animal is overweight or obese. Treatment may consist of combinations of local treatment of the affected joint(s); pain management (NSAIDs); and supportive treatments, such as farriery, physiotherapy and exercise management21. Feed additives or nutraceuticals are used on a very large scale worldwide and many of them claim to be beneficial for (chronic) joint disease. Many of these supplements contain glucosamine and/or chondroitin sulfate, with or without addition of a large variety of other compounds. The evidence for their in vivo efficacy remains very thin, but a number of studies have shown a (limited) beneficial effect of some products, such as extract from green-lipped mussels22.