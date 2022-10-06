6 Oct
The campaign aims to raise awareness among horse owners of the importance of recognising the early signs of colic so that veterinary assistance, diagnosis and treatment can be sought quickly.
This webinar outlines the REACT campaign, and how vets can help owners to recognise and respond to colic. This is discussed by Sarah Freeman, a professor in veterinary surgery at the University of Nottingham.
We are also joined by Gabrielle Madders, of The British Horse Society, who outlines the Vet REACT Colic Champions initiative; and Craig Osborne, of Rainbow Equine Hospital, who offers a practice perspective of being part of the campaign.
Gabrielle also explains how the society’s Care and Emergency Plan resources can be used by veterinary teams to help owners make treatment decisions.