This article has been written with a bias towards the new graduate, but the author hopes it will assist all to find the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle each case presents. Although you will not have all the pieces of the puzzle every time, you should feel enabled to form a logical plan for each case. It is okay to not have all the answers. In fact, in the 2015 article by Curtis et al2, which looked at the primary evaluation of more than 1,000 cases of colic, 25.4% of the cases examined remained of unknown aetiology. Add the “gas” or spasmodic cases to this and the figure rises to 57.1% without a diagnosis.