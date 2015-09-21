Deficiencies can occur for reasons including insufficient dietary iodine intake or excessive intake of goitrogenic plant material (such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, cress, bok choy, kale, mustard seed, rapeseed and turnips; Donoghue, 2006). These plants should be fed sparingly because their content in goitrogens can lead to interference with the iodine uptake by the thyroid gland and, subsequently, cause nutritional secondary hypothyroidism and goitre unless compensatory dietary iodine is ingested (Mans and Braun, 2014). There have been few reports of clinical signs associated with dietary iodine deficiency (oedema of the neck, head and forelimbs, decreased appetite and lethargy) mainly in herbivorous lizards and chelonians, and, often, the diagnosis is only presumptive (Frye and Dutra, 1974; Calvert, 2004; Mans and Braun; 2014) as, to date, a thyroid stimulation test has not been reported in reptiles and a low thyroxin level may reflect non-thyroid associated diseases or may be due to the influence of environmental factors.