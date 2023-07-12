All four outbreaks involved stallions imported from Europe; infection with CEMO only came to light later when swabbing was carried out prior to commencing a breeding career, or in the 2021 case, following targeted investigative testing. This emphasises the importance and positive impact on the health of the breeding horse population through pre-breeding screening for CEM under the HBLB CoP, but also confirms the continued threat of incursion with the international movement of horses, and potentially also semen.