Good and thorough knowledge of the anatomy and diffusion of the local anaesthetic is necessary. For example, concentrations of mepivacaine can be found in the centrodistal and tarsocrural joints following injection of the tarsometatarsal joint in 64% and 4% of limbs respectively. Similarly, after injection of the centrodistal joint, analgesic concentrations of mepivacaine were found in the tarsometatarsal and tarsocrural joints in 60% and 24% of limbs respectively. Also to be noted is that in cases with subchondral bone pain/extensive cartilage pathology, false negative results may be obtained and perineural anaesthesia may be preferred (peroneal tibial nerve block; Ross and Dyson, 2011).