However, some horses have associated hypersensitivity to light palpation in the girth region on one, or both, sides15-17. Treatment of this region results in amelioration of clinical signs. Occasionally, such behaviour is associated with gastric ulceration and resolves with treatment of the ulcers17. Recognition of ill-fitting saddles, improving saddle fit, and treatment of associated pain are crucial to successful management. In a small proportion of affected horses, it appears the horse has become frightened by a rider falling off, and has become terrified by a rider being upright in the saddle. Such horses may be reconditioned, by a skilled professional trainer, by “rebacking” the horse, and by the use of a dummy rider (Figure 1). However, some horses may never be entirely reliable.