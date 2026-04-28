The use of ERIO in racehorses is limited by the long withdrawal (three to four weeks) to comply with the rules or racing; no withdrawal is required for other equestrian sports. Administration every five days has been shown to be more effective than administration every seven days13. The author typically uses two doses for ESGD and four doses for EGGD. Anecdotally, the use of protracted courses of ERIO increases the risk of injection site reactions and is not recommended. If a response has not occurred after four doses, then it is more appropriate to consider switching to an alternative treatment, as acid suppression is unlikely to be curative. While no evidence exists to support the use of ERIO with oral sucralfate for the treatment of EGGD, this combination is logical and used widely.