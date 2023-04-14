Always work with the farrier. Nothing makes things more hard work than telling an owner what they need to get their farrier to do. If you have foot radiographs, send them to the farrier. If you have specific requests or requirements regarding trimming or shoeing, chat to the farrier yourself. This way, things don’t get lost in translation, and you can explain your reasoning, rather than annoy a farrier by having them feel like you are telling them how to do their job.