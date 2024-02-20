[8] Delayed gastric emptying

Despite adequate fasting (usually 14 to 16 hours), it can be disappointing to find, in some horses, that their stomach still appears to be full when gastroscopy commences. This may be because feed was given mistakenly, or the horse has consumed bedding or faeces. Both can be avoided with the use of a soft “grazing” muzzle during the overnight fast. Sometimes a legitimate delay can be seen in gastric emptying, and further fasting for 4-6 hours may be enough to complete the procedure. Should this not be the case, the horse might have a gastric impaction; further discussion on gastric impactions can be found elsewhere3.