Dorsopalmar views (Figure 2) can be used to assess mediolateral balance, but the horse must be evenly weight-bearing and any findings should be confirmed visually. Severe mediolateral imbalance may be identified radiographically by measuring the width of the DIPJ, the angle of the hoof capsule and the distance of the third phalanx (P3) to the weight-bearing surface, and comparing the values medially and laterally. Ossification of the lateral cartilages is best identified on this view, but is usually clinically insignificant. New bone formation on the proximal aspect of the navicular bone may also be detected – this can be associated with the insertion of the collateral sesamoidean ligaments (enthesiophytes), DIPJ capsule (osteophytes) or both.