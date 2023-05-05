Studies in which horses were challenged by spraying S equi into the nasopharynx showed that as few as 1,000 bacterial cells were sufficient to establish infection, but abscesses can contain billions of S equi cells. Therefore, a single drop of pus released from an abscessed lymph node has the theoretical potential to infect hundreds of naive horses, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis so cases can be isolated to minimise the exposure of other animals to S equi.