Important notes:

The analyser used to measure ACTH has changed since the 2019 EEG recommendations were released, with the Immulite 2000 XPi chemiluminescent immunoassay now used in many laboratories. ACTH values are lower with this method, so ACTH concentrations provided here have been adjusted accordingly.

In addition, the equivocal zone for baseline ACTH has been expanded to maximise diagnostic accuracy outside of this zone, and to emphasise the importance of assessing results in the context of the horse’s clinical signs.

Current data in a large group of animals with suspected PPID suggests approximately 25% of horses and ponies with PPID, particularly those of certain breeds, may have results that are in this equivocal zone; a diagnosis of PPID is still appropriate in an aged animal when strong clinical signs are present. Up to 30% of horses may have results that fall within the equivocal zone because of stress, breed, and other factors, and are likely to have PPID if strong clinical signs are not present. Further study to refine these criteria in animals with and without confirmed PPID is needed.

Re-evaluation of baseline ACTH concentration in 3-6 months or follow-up TRH stimulation testing is recommended for most animals with results in the equivocal zone.

A board-certified internal medicine specialist should be consulted for complicated cases.