Given the essential nature of the preservation of moxidectin for the treatment of encysted cyathostomins, its use is not routinely advisable for other parasites17. Options include a single dose of fenbendazole, ivermectin or pyrantel. In this instance, a faecal egg count reduction test could be used to establish the efficacy of any treatment given; this may be advisable on an annual basis if treatment is required.