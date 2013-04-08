If bilateral enucleation is required, horses can cope well if given time and appropriate management. It is, however, a major undertaking to look after a blind horse, and the personality of the horse, as well as the time and financial constraints of the owner, need to be taken into account. It is unlikely the animal will be able to work as it did previously, but may still be able to hack or perform dressage. Gilger (2011) provides some useful tips for managing blind horses, see panel above.