Inhaled CS have been shown to be equally as effective as systemic dexamethasone in treating less severely affected horses, although the response time is typically longer. A recent meta-analysis comparing the effectiveness of systemic versus inhaled CS in horses with sEA showed similar efficacy in improving clinical signs and lung function between the two routes of administration. In practice, it is often more effective, in the author’s experience, to use systemic medications in an acute exacerbation – especially if a horse has not been “trained” to accept the delivery device for the inhaled medications8.