Diagnosis of all forms of EA is based on clinical signs (or absence of non-respiratory causes of poor performance in horses with mild EA), clinical history – including exposure to aeroallergens, such as stable bedding or dusty hay, versus pasture-kept horses in SPRAO – and the cytological profile of the BALF. While the approach to performing a bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) varies among clinicians, a diagnosis of mild-moderate EA or IAD is considered appropriate if BALF cytology shows greater than10 per cent neutrophils, greater than 5 per cent mast cells and/or lower than 5 per cent eosinophils. In contrast, horses with severe EA or RAO typically have a BALF cytology neutrophil count of greater than 25 per cent. An exception to the use of this value as a pseudo “cut-off” for differentiating between mild-moderate and severe EA would be cases of severe EA that are in remission, as BALF cytology values might drop below 25 per cent neutrophils during these periods8. The distinction between SPRAO and severe EA/RAO is based on history, housing and temporal factors.