If owners are concerned about peer pressure around them, it is vital to ensure that they have a supportive network that will help them maintain change over time. Therefore, an open discussion of the importance of ongoing support, and asking owners who they trust to support them, will assist in sustained behaviour change. In an ideal world, the support network would include the vet/VN working with them, as well as other professionals such as an instructor, yard manager and also peers. Facilitating communication and collaboration among horse owners, veterinarians and equine professionals can create a community that shares experiences, advice and encouragement.