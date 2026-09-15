It is important in this regard that glucocorticoid drugs specifically designed for inhaled application are used rather than products designed for systemic use via an inhalational route; for example, several studies have confirmed that inhalation of a small quantity of dexamethasone (such as 2ml, 4mg) is therapeutically equivalent to intramuscular injection of that same small (subtherapeutic) dose, which would, therefore, appear unlikely to be helpful. In contrast, certain glucocorticoids are specifically designed to be surface acting rather than being rapidly whisked away by the circulation, but few such products are currently available. Ciclesonide has been available as an equine licensed product that has now been withdrawn, although two human-licensed nebulisable products are still available comprising budesonide (1mg every 12 hours) and fluticasone (1mg every 12 hours), as well as metered-dose inhalers containing fluticasone (for example, 1mg every 12 hours) or beclomethasone (2mg to 4mg every 12 hours), which may be administered via a spacer device.