An improved understanding of the complex pathophysiology of asthma in people has led to the development of new treatment options for patients, in particular those with severe or refractory asthma. Biologic therapies target specific inflammatory pathways involved in the pathogenesis of asthma23. In people, two specific endotypes, namely type 2 (T2) high and low have been identified based on the predominant cell type (eosinophil versus neutrophil) and the associated cytokines that are produced as part of the inflammatory response. Biologic therapies target inflammatory modulators that have been identified to play a key role in the pathogenesis of asthma, predominantly in the T2-high subset of patients and have demonstrated encouraging results specifically in this group23. As these products predominately target an eosinophilic asthma rather than a neutrophilic asthma that is seen in horses, their use is likely not currently applicable to horses with SEA. If the immune response in horses with asthma is further clarified, it is possible that biologics may also be identified that could be beneficial.