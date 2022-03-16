Diagnosis

The mild to moderate form is typically seen in horses in training, with the most common complaint from owners and trainers being poor performance, or slow recovery following exercise. The severe form is more common in older horses (older than seven years) and the predominant complaint is coughing, with an increased respiratory effort following exposure to hay or organic bedding (stabling on straw). These horses will also suffer from exercise intolerance and may have mucopurulent nasal discharge.