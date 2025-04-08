Therapeutic interventions can be broadly divided into bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory medications, both of which can be administered either systemically or via inhalation. As the clinical signs seen in horses with EA – particularly severe EA – are largely reflective of bronchoconstriction, bronchodilators are considered an essential part of rescue therapy for horses with severe EA. However, their role is in relief of bronchoconstriction, with no effect on treatment of the underlying lower airway inflammation. Consequently, their use should be alongside anti-inflammatory treatment in the form of corticosteroid administration and environmental management, unless corticosteroid administration is contraindicated, in which case they may be used as sole therapy.