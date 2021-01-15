One of the challenges with ASIT is managing the expectations of owners, as a considerable time lag of months can take place before benefit can be expected – a minimum of 9 to 12 months of treatment should be completed before a decision on whether the therapy has been unsuccessful. Because of the delay to onset of benefit, it is vital symptomatic therapy is continued – particularly in the case of pruritic animals, as the welfare significance of pruritus should not be underestimated. Concurrent use of glucocorticoid therapy does not affect the outcome of ASIT. Side effects from injectable ASIT seem to be uncommon, although occasional injection-site reactions are reported and the potential risk of anaphylaxis should be borne in mind.