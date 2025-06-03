Creating adequate surgical incisions at the most ventral portion of the scrotum will promote drainage, and this can be augmented by owners encouraging regular movement with turnout and light exercise. Low-pressure cold hosing can be useful as an adjunct to control swelling if well tolerated (Robinson et al, 2023). Preoperative and postoperative NSAIDs will provide analgesia; therefore, increasing the animal’s likelihood to move and reduce swelling, as well as promoting a reduction in inflammation (Baldwin, 2023).