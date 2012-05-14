The most common cause of corneal ulceration is trauma to the eye, which may be due to external sources, for example branches and fence posts, or endogenous causes, such as entropion. The cornea is usually a very good barrier to bacteria and fungi, however, when there is trauma that damages this barrier, bacteria or fungi can adhere to the surface and initiate infection. Therefore, common causes of corneal ulceration are bacteria or fungi commonly found on the surface of the eye, such as Staphylococcus, Streptococcus and Aspergillus species (Brooks, 2002). However, fungal causes are regarded as very rare in the UK, but a major problem in the US (Sansom, Featherstone et al, 2005).