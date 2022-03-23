A prompt diagnosis helps to ensure successful implementation of control measures for an infected premises, limiting spread of flu and its impacts on the industry, and welfare of horses. On confirmation of a positive diagnosis of EI, veterinary epidemiologists at EIDS will be able to assist equine vets with relevant outbreak advice. The scheme also enables epidemiological and virological information to be obtained that is vital to ensure preventive measures such as vaccination are optimally used in our horse population in Great Britain. Identifying risk factors for outbreaks can assist in the design of premises-specific biosecurity measures.