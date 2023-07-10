Indeed, following the shutdown of racing for six days in the face of the 2019 EI outbreaks, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) adopted shorter booster intervals – a policy that was quickly adopted by several racing jurisdictions internationally, and aligned more closely with the long-established International Equestrian Federation (FEI) ruling that horses had to be vaccinated within six months and 21 days of competition5. The EIDS group has highlighted the benefits of six-monthly vaccination over annual boosters in terms of maintaining EI antibody levels, and maximising protection in the face of an imperfect vaccine that induces differing individual immunological responses to its administration5. It is now evident that the temporary vaccine shortage experienced in autumn 2022 has badly damaged the message to stakeholders around the better protection afforded by six-monthly boosters – and, indeed, it will probably take another major EI epidemic affecting vaccinated horses before the warning is heeded.