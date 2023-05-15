Engiles et al (2022) reported on two two‑year‑old fillies that presented with pyrexia, lethargy, hypoproteinaemia and had previously been diagnosed with Lawsonia intracellularis. Diagnosis was made on ultrasound with severe gastric mural inflammation and oedema, but due to the severity of the signs one horse was euthanised immediately, while the other was treated with antibiotics and supportive care, but was euthanised three weeks later. Both horses had mixed bacterial populations, including Clostridium perfringens, that were confined to the submucosa of the stomach.